Remarkable Doppelgangers: Celebrities' Uncanny Resemblances

The thread showcases uncanny resemblances between celebrities and others.

Doppelgangers from Bollywood, Hollywood, and other cultural areas featured.

The post was shared on Twitter.

Many times, you've probably seen someone in a crowd and immediately recognised them as a celebrity or someone you know. And there are many such renowned persons who share such eerie resemblance that they resemble 'Kumbh ke mele me bichde huye'.

Netizens are occasionally reminded of such well-known doppelgangers through tweets. But you must see this remarkable Twitter thread, which gathers doppelgangers from Bollywood, Hollywood, and other areas of culture. People compared sports stars like Roger Federer to Arbaaz Khan, from Dia Mirza to Anne Hathaway and Hrithik Roshan to Bradley Cooper.

The article has received over 1.5 million views and hundreds of comments. Many more people with similar appearances were posted, making the topic more fascinating. Characters from Stranger Things and other OTT series have been added.



