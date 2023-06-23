Sonu Sood: The Saviour's Impact And Artistic Tribute

Actor receives widespread appreciation for his philanthropic efforts.

Artist Shantanu Deshmukh creates unique portrait of Sonu Sood.

The post was shared on Twitter.

Without a doubt, actor Sonu Sood is a saviour for those in need. Since the time of Covid, the actor has worked tirelessly to assist individuals all throughout the country. He frequently shares videos and articles on assisting numerous people. Sonu Sood has stepped up, whether it's sponsoring someone's little shop or providing financial assistance for a medical issue.

In addition, the Dabangg star shares countless postings in which aspiring artists pledge their work to him. Sood recently shared a video of an artist named Shantanu Deshmukh in one of his posts. The gifted artist can be seen sitting next to a one-of-a-kind portrait of Sonu Sood. The movie begins at the back and gradually moves to the front, revealing the distinctive portrait.

3 The post was shared on Twitter. 3 Actor receives widespread appreciation for his philanthropic efforts. 3 Artist Shantanu Deshmukh creates unique portrait of Sonu Sood.

The article has received over 151k views and numerous positive comments. People lauded the artist and congratulated Sood for recognising his talent.



