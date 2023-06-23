Stunning Stone Art: Justin Bateman's Stray Cat Portrait

Viral video showcases the intricate process of stone art creation.

Video gains six million views within seven days.

The clip was shared on Instagram.

Instagram is brimming with videos of people using strange materials to create stunning works of art. Justin Bateman is one such artist that produces amazing portraits using only various sorts of stones. And one of his creations has left others speechless. A video shows him creating a cat picture out of small, smooth stones.

He posted the video along with a description. 'Stray #2' 2023. Impermanent artwork using found stones. 'Time spent with cats is never wasted' Sigmund Freud,” he said.

“In Chiang Mai cats are adored in loving homes all over the city... People even walk their cats at the local lake where they enjoy social integration. There are also a large number of strays who's daily battle to survive can be daunting. I met this stray in a car park briefly, his scars told stories of heroic feats, furnishing his face with a rugged edge. However, once I gained his trust he became less taciturn and we formed a deep yet momentary companionship. I am forever in admiration of these extraordinary, independent and mystical animals... The Egyptians were right to deify them,” he said. He ended his article by encouraging people to give to various cat charities.

Seven days ago, the video was posted. It has gone viral since it was shared. It has about six million views as of now, and the figure is rapidly climbing. People have left a variety of comments in response to the share.



