Touching Bond: Mama Cow's Gratitude For Rescuer

Videos of touching interactions between animals and humans are always fascinating to watch. These are the videos that can quickly improve someone's mood. Like this Reddit video of a mama cow's nice gesture for a man who assisted in the delivery of her baby.

“Mama cow shows gratitude to the kind man who saved her and helped deliver her calf,” reads the caption accompanying the video. The video shows the mama cow giving the man nose boops and licking his arm. In exchange, she receives several kisses and pets from the human.

The article in question was published 14 days ago. The video has gone viral since it was posted. It has received about 46,000 upvotes to date, and the figure is growing. Furthermore, the share has elicited a flood of positive feedback.




