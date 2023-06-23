US: Woman's Body Discovered At DeKalb County Apartment Complex, Police Launch Investigation

DeKalb County authorities investigate death at apartment complex.

Homicide detectives present at East Ponce Village apartments in Stone Mountain.

Body of African American woman found by resident.

Authorities in DeKalb County are conducting an investigation into the death of an individual whose body was discovered at an apartment complex on Thursday morning.

Homicide detectives are presently present at the East Ponce Village apartments located on Wood Bend Drive in Stone Mountain.

3 Body of African American woman found by resident. 3 DeKalb County authorities investigate death at apartment complex. 3 Homicide detectives present at East Ponce Village apartments in Stone Mountain.

According to officials, a resident at the apartment complex found the body of an African American woman in front of one of the buildings shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Investigators are currently conducting inquiries to establish the cause of death and ascertain the woman's identity.