Astronaut's Zero Gravity Yoga On ISS For International Yoga Day

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi marked International Yoga Day by sharing a captivating picture from the International Space Station (ISS). In the photo, posted on Twitter, AlNeyadi is seen meditating, emphasizing that yoga not only strengthens the body but also sharpens the mind and reduces stress.

International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21, was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and later officially adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015. The UN recognized the global popularity of yoga and its potential to enhance people's health and well-being.

In line with the occasion, numerous Bollywood stars and politicians encouraged individuals to embrace yoga and integrate it into their daily lives. The holistic practice's numerous benefits have garnered widespread recognition, making it a popular choice for enhancing physical and mental well-being.

Sultan AlNeyadi's participation in celebrating International Yoga Day from the ISS adds a unique and awe-inspiring dimension to the event, symbolizing the universal appeal and reach of this ancient practice. The image serves as a reminder of the positive impact yoga can have, even in the most extraordinary settings.





