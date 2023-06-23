Bizarre Scene: Scooter Caught In Electricity Wires In Jammu

- Viral video: Scooter caught in electrical wires in Jammu.
- Baffling scene: Scooter suspended mid-air after windstorm.
- Safety reminder: Follow traffic laws, prioritize personal well-being.
A viral video circulating on social media has left viewers in awe. The footage showcases a scooter suspended amidst a complex network of electrical wires in Jammu, creating a baffling scene that has captivated online audiences. The peculiar situation has triggered a flurry of questions regarding how the scooter ended up in such an unusual predicament.
Reportedly filmed by a passerby, the video portrays the scooter hanging several feet above the ground, entangled in high-tension wires. As the clip spread across various social media platforms, it garnered attention, leaving netizens searching for answers to this mind-boggling occurrence.
The incident is said to have occurred during a windstorm The clip has gotten over 166.1K likes, 260 tweets, 20 quotes, 1,632 likes, 112 bookmarks, and many comments.
The video's widespread circulation has astonished and puzzled online audiences, who express concern for the owner's safety. The incident also serves as a reminder of the significance of adhering to safety regulations and avoiding potentially hazardous situations.
While this incident was triggered by a windstorm, it emphasizes the importance of adhering to traffic laws, parking in designated areas, and prioritizing personal safety. Such precautions are essential in preventing similar bizarre and potentially life-threatening events in the future.
Reads the caption of the video, 'beta scooty kahi safe jageh par park kar dena
Didi : haanji papa.'
Here are some responses below:
As one of the users wrote, 'Papa ki pari ud rahi thi
Wire beech mai aa gya?????.'
Another user wrote, 'Papa ki pariyon ka kaam lag rah hai ye ??.'
A third person wrote, 'Kis cutiee ne yeh scooty 'Planet Beauty' mein park ki! ??.'
A fourth user commented, 'Scootiya Ucchiyan rakhiya.'
