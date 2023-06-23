Bizarre Scene: Scooter Caught In Electricity Wires In Jammu

Play

Viral video: Scooter caught in electrical wires in Jammu.

Baffling scene: Scooter suspended mid-air after windstorm.

Safety reminder: Follow traffic laws, prioritize personal well-being.

A viral video circulating on social media has left viewers in awe. The footage showcases a scooter suspended amidst a complex network of electrical wires in Jammu, creating a baffling scene that has captivated online audiences. The peculiar situation has triggered a flurry of questions regarding how the scooter ended up in such an unusual predicament.

Reportedly filmed by a passerby, the video portrays the scooter hanging several feet above the ground, entangled in high-tension wires. As the clip spread across various social media platforms, it garnered attention, leaving netizens searching for answers to this mind-boggling occurrence.

The incident is said to have occurred during a windstorm The clip has gotten over 166.1K likes, 260 tweets, 20 quotes, 1,632 likes, 112 bookmarks, and many comments.

3 Safety reminder: Follow traffic laws, prioritize personal well-being. 3 Viral video: Scooter caught in electrical wires in Jammu. 3 Baffling scene: Scooter suspended mid-air after windstorm.

The video's widespread circulation has astonished and puzzled online audiences, who express concern for the owner's safety. The incident also serves as a reminder of the significance of adhering to safety regulations and avoiding potentially hazardous situations.

While this incident was triggered by a windstorm, it emphasizes the importance of adhering to traffic laws, parking in designated areas, and prioritizing personal safety. Such precautions are essential in preventing similar bizarre and potentially life-threatening events in the future.

Reads the caption of the video, 'beta scooty kahi safe jageh par park kar dena

Didi : haanji papa.'

Here are some responses below:

As one of the users wrote, 'Papa ki pari ud rahi thi

Wire beech mai aa gya?????.'

Another user wrote, 'Papa ki pariyon ka kaam lag rah hai ye ??.'

A third person wrote, 'Kis cutiee ne yeh scooty 'Planet Beauty' mein park ki! ??.'

A fourth user commented, 'Scootiya Ucchiyan rakhiya.'



