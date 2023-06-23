Fans Injured As Hailstorm Hits Louis Tomlinson Concert Venue

Hailstorm disrupts Louis Tomlinson concert in Denver, injuring fans.

Seven hospitalized, 80-90 treated for injuries at open-air venue.

Severe Hailstorm Strikes Central Denver

A powerful hailstorm caught hundreds of Louis Tomlinson fans off guard at an open-air concert venue in Denver, US, during the singer's Faith In The Future world tour. The severe weather conditions forced the cancellation of the show and left fans scrambling for cover at Red Rocks Park.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, seven people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while around 80 to 90 individuals received on-site treatment for various ailments, including cuts and broken bones. Distressing videos shared on social media depicted the massive deluge of hail pouring from the sky, causing chaos among concertgoers.

One Twitter user described the harrowing experience, expressing gratitude for finding shelter under a sign but recounting injuries sustained from the hail. Louis Tomlinson himself took to Twitter to express his devastation about the situation, assuring fans that he would return and thanking them for their support.

The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather and the importance of safety precautions during outdoor events. Despite the disappointment, fans and the artist remain united by their shared passion, with hopes for a future performance and wishes for the well-being of all affected.

Here are some responses below:

3 Severe Hailstorm Strikes Central Denver 3 Hailstorm disrupts Louis Tomlinson concert in Denver, injuring fans. 3 Seven hospitalized, 80-90 treated for injuries at open-air venue.

As one of the users wrote, thank you so much to the concessions workers at red rocks for not letting us in to take shelter bc we couldn’t get to our cars and instead recorded us and laughed at us while i was sobbing having a panic attack

Another user wrote, Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely.







