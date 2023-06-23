Crew Of Titan Submarine Die After 'catastrophic' Event: US Coast Guard

WASHINGTON: Rear Adm John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, says a remotely operated vehicle from Horizon Arctic discovered the tail cone of the Titan sub approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on the seafloor.

The debris is “consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber”, he says.

Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families on behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command. I offer my deepest condolences to the families.

Rear Adm John Mauger says there “doesn’t appear to be any connection” between the underwater noises detected in the search-and-rescue mission and the location on the seafloor.

This was a “catastrophic implosion” of the vessel which would have “generated a significant… sound down there that the sonar buoys would have picked up”, he says.

Asked what the prospects are for recovering the bodies of the crew members, Rear Adm John Mauger replies:

We’ll continue to work and continue to search the area, but I don’t have an answer for prospects at this time. This is an “incredibly unforgiving environment”, he adds.