Pakistan is considering all aspects for participating in the 2023 World Cup.

The dates and locations of the World Cup have not yet been finalized.

India has already decided against attending the Asia Cup.

In light of the fact that bilateral cricket between the South Asian neighbors has stopped as a result of deteriorating political relations, Pakistan's foreign ministry stated that the country is 'evaluating all aspects' of its participation in this year's 50-over World Cup in India.

Over the past ten years, the two nations have only faced off in multi-team competitions at neutral sites, and Pakistan's participation in the World Cup in October-November continues to be in question.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the first senior Pakistani leader to visit India in nine years, was one of the foreign ministers who traveled to Goa, India, last month for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, stated that Pakistan believed 'politics should not be mixed with sports.'

'India's policy of not playing cricket in Pakistan is disappointing,' Baloch said in Islamabad on Thursday.

3 India has already decided against attending the Asia Cup. 3 Pakistan is considering all aspects for participating in the 2023 World Cup. 3 The dates and locations of the World Cup have not yet been finalized.

'We are observing and evaluating all aspects relating to our participation in the World Cup including the security situation for Pakistani cricketers and we will offer our views to PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in due course.'

With less than three months until the tournament's commencement, the World Cup's dates and locations have yet to be determined due to uncertainty surrounding Pakistan's participation.

India has already decided against attending the Asia Cup, which gets underway on August 31, in Pakistan. Pakistan responded by threatening to abstain from the World Cup if they were denied the chance to host the Asia Cup.

The Asian Cricket Council, in an effort to reach a compromise, announced that the regional competition will be contested using a 'hybrid model,' with four matches taking place in Pakistan and the remaining nine in Sri Lanka.