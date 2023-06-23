Beijing Faces Severe Heatwave With Record-Breaking Temperatures

China faces intense heatwave, highest-level alert issued for northern regions.

Beijing records hottest June day on record at 41.1 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave attributed to climate change, affecting entire country.

BEIGING: China is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, leading to the issuance of the country's highest-level heat alert for northern regions. Beijing, the capital, recorded its hottest June day on record, with temperatures reaching 41.1 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

This surpasses the previous record set in 1961. The scorching temperatures are not limited to Beijing but are being felt across the country, and scientists attribute this extreme heat to climate change.

On Friday, 185 red alerts were issued in various parts of northern and eastern China, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and Shandong provinces.

The red alert is the highest level in the country's four-tier system. It is noteworthy that Beijing has not issued a red alert since 2014.

Neighboring areas had already been under a red alert prior to this announcement.

The oppressive heat has led people to take precautions, with individuals seen wearing masks, hats, and visors to shield themselves from the sun.

Some sought relief from the high temperatures by splashing around in the water along Beijing's canals. The heatwave has also impacted coastal regions, with Shandong province recording a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 Fahrenheit).

Forecasters have warned that the severe heat is expected to persist in northern and eastern parts of China for at least eight days. This ongoing heatwave serves as a stark reminder of the need to address climate change and its adverse effects on our environment.