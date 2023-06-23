Russia's FSB detained five individuals attempting to purchase Caesium-137.

The Caesium-137 was intended to be removed from Russia.

The FSB reported that those it had apprehended had already started to confess.

According to a local Russian news agency, Russia's FSB security service announced on Friday that it had detained five individuals who were attempting to purchase 1 kilogram of radioactive Caesium-137 for $3.5 million on behalf of a citizen of Ukraine.

According to the FSB, the Caesium-137 was intended to be removed from Russia and used to fabricate an incident involving alleged WMDs in order to damage Russia's reputation.

The claims could not be independently verified by Reuters, and Ukraine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor in southern Ukraine may be the target of a 'terrorist' strike by Russia, according to information Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed this week. The attack would involve the discharge of radiation.

Russia has refuted that, and in response, Kyiv has been charged with plotting to take the plant and attacking its facilities, including those that house nuclear fuel. Additionally, Kyiv has been charged with preparing a 'dirty bomb' attack on Russia, which Ukraine has refuted.

On Friday, the FSB reported that those it had apprehended in the Caesium-137 case had already started to confess. It didn't give any other information, such as their names or histories.