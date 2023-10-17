2871 Afghans repatriated from Pakistan on Oct 16

On October 16, 2023, a total of 2,871 Afghan individuals repatriated from Pakistan for their home country.

Among them, there were 441 men, 238 women, and 1,242 children who departed for Afghanistan via the Tor Kham border.

This return involved 214 families departing in 60 vehicles. The voluntary return of Afghan citizens is seen as a commendable step.

The repatriation of Afghan citizens from Pakistan is ongoing, in accordance with the directives of the Government of Pakistan.

The Pakistani government has set a deadline of October 31 for illegal Afghan residents to depart from the country.

This repatriation process involves Afghans voluntarily returning to their homeland from Pakistan.

The decision to allow Afghan nationals to voluntarily return through the Torkham border has been met with appreciation.

Those who have chosen to return home express their satisfaction with this initiative.

The process of facilitating the return of Afghans to Afghanistan is expected to yield positive outcomes for both countries.