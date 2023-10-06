6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan again

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck Afghanistan’s western side on Sunday morning.

The foreign media reported that tremors were felt in Afghanistan’s Herat province.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) stated that the depth of the quake was 8.2 Kilometers near the city of Herat.

So far there have been no reports of any casualties.

The recent devastating earthquakes that struck western Afghanistan on last Saturday resulted in casualties exceeding 4,000 people, according to officials.

Additionally, these two 6.2-magnitude earthquakes have completely destroyed about 2,000 houses, as reported by the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA).

The disaster has left thousands injured, overwhelming already inadequate medical facilities in the country. International organizations such as the UN are rushing emergency supplies to the affected areas.

The most severely affected communities are in remote areas with structures made of mud, which collapsed during the initial quake.

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, as it lies near the convergence of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.