Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes northwestern Afghanistan

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake has hit northwestern Afghanistan on Saturday.
According to the US Geological Survey, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 kilometers, while the epicenter of the earthquake was the Zinda Jan District of Herat Province in Afghanistan.
Earthquake shocks were also felt in Iran and Turkmenistan, the news agency reported.
No casualties or loss of properties have been reported so far.
