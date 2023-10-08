OIC condoles Afghanistan over devastating earthquake

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its condolences to Afghanistan for the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake.

Secretary General Taha said that he stands with Afghanistan and its people during this difficult time.

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake in northwestern Afghanistan on Saturday claimed 2,000 lives and left 600 others injured.

According to the US Geological Survey, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 kilometers, while the epicenter of the earthquake was the Zinda Jan District of Herat Province in Afghanistan.

After the earthquake, aftershocks of magnitude 4.6, 6.3, 5.8, and 5.9 were also experienced, the foreign media said.

Earthquake shocks were also felt in Iran and Turkmenistan, the news agency reported.

Majority of the casualties were reported due to landslides and building collapse due to the earthquake.

The rescue officials reported that the death toll could rise due to the people being trapped under the mudslides and rubble.