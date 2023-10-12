TTP ringleader killed in Afghanistan’s Kunar region

The ringleader of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Atiqur Rehman, alias Tipu Gul Marwat was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Afghanistan’s Kunar region on Thursday.

This TTP leader had been involved in numerous terrorist activities within Pakistan, causing considerable unrest and harm.

Marwat’s death in Afghanistan serves as a clear indication of TTP’s presence in the neighboring country.

What’s intriguing is that TTP leaders in Afghanistan have been meeting mysterious fates, possibly due to internal turmoil and confusion within the TTP ranks.

Despite the compelling evidence pointing to the presence of TTP in Afghanistan and the elimination of their leaders, the Afghan government has yet to take decisive action against these terrorists.

The situation continues to raise questions about the approach towards addressing this security challenge.