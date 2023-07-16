Saad Rafique briefs PM over progress on airport outsourcing process

PM was also briefed on the reorganization of the National Aviation Policy.

Ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China on the ML1 project was also discussed.

Country’s political landscape also takes center stage during huddle.

Advertisement

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday discussed the progress in the process of airport outsourcing.

The two leaders met at the PM house in Islamabad and discussed the overall political situation of the country.

The minister apprised PM Shehbaz about the progress on outsourcing and Pakistan Intentional Airlines (PIA) reforms to provide better airport services.

Saad Rafique also briefed the PM about the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China on the ML-1 project and the National Aviation Policy.