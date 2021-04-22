Adsense 970×250

I do, I do, I do: Couple gets married 4 times in a month

Web DeskSenior Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 02:32 pm
Adsense 300×600
Taiwan
Adsense 300×250

A couple in Taiwan sparked a heated online debate after they married four times in month to maximize paid leaves.

This unusual news which is the latest to go viral social media, was confirmed by Taipei’s Labor Department.

As per the law, companies in Taiwan are legally obliged to offer eight days of paid leave to newlyweds. But, a bank employee whose name was not disclosed by the authorities, decided to go against the system.

Over a period of 37 days, he and his wife got married four times and divorced three times, claiming the full eight days for each of their nuptials.

The bank raised objection and the employee appealed to Taipei city labor department, which initially fined his employer Tw$20,000 ($670) for violating the leave regulations.

That was because as far as the law goes, there is currently no restriction on how often an employee can apply for marriage leave.

The bank, which was only willing to offer eight days off, said the man had abused the law.

People are debating on the social media platforms whether the employee was right to take advantage of mandated days off for weddings or not.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Man orders apple online gets iPhone instead
1 day ago
Man orders apple online, gets iPhone instead

A man named Nick James from the United Kingdom (UK) had placed...
Pigeon
3 months ago
Video: A pigeon imitating act of Sujood towards Kaaba

A pigeon is observed imitating the act of Sujood (prostration) towards the...
Sleeping Prince
4 months ago
Who is known as the ‘Sleeping Prince’? Take a look!

Prince Khaled bin Al-Waleed bin Talal Al Saud is known as the...
Giant Panda All Set To Welcome Year 2021 In Japan
4 months ago
Giant Panda All Set To Welcome Year 2021 In Japan

A giant panda named Saihin was given unique ice blocks shaped into...
Mount Everest grows in height
5 months ago
Mount Everest grows by around a metre to new height

The world's highest mountain range, Mount Everest is 0.86m higher than had...
102 year old woman
5 months ago
Spanish Flu, cancer survivor, a 102-year-old woman beats COVID-19 ‘twice’

During the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, which is somehow dangerous for everyone, has...

Recent News

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
2 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
40 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
44 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
57 mins ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...