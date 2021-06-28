Another woman falls prey to dog attack

A woman succumbed to her injuries from a dog attack at the Indus Hospital on Monday, taking the death toll caused by similar incidents to 15 in the current year.

The manager of Rabies Prevention and Training Centre of the Indus Hospital infectious disease department, Dr Aftab Guhar confirmed that the woman was bitten by stray dogs three months earlier in Kashmore district in rural Sindh. Her family brought her to a hospital but somehow took her home before she could receive any treatment.

“On Saturday the patient reached to the hospital again with full-blown rabies, suffering from hydrophobia and aerophobia,” he said adding that the victim did not go to any hospital and tried to heal the wound with home remedies.

A total of 15,850 dog bite cases were reported at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College and Indus Hospital last year.