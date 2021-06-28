Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Another woman falls prey to dog attack

Web DeskWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 06:17 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
woman falls prey to dog attack

A woman succumbed to her injuries from a dog attack at the Indus Hospital on Monday, taking the death toll caused by similar incidents to 15 in the current year.

The manager of Rabies Prevention and Training Centre of the Indus Hospital infectious disease department, Dr Aftab Guhar confirmed that the woman was bitten by stray dogs three months earlier in Kashmore district in rural Sindh. Her family brought her to a hospital but somehow took her home before she could receive any treatment.

“On Saturday the patient reached to the hospital again with full-blown rabies, suffering from hydrophobia and aerophobia,” he said adding that the victim did not go to any hospital and tried to heal the wound with home remedies.

A total of 15,850 dog bite cases were reported at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College and Indus Hospital last year.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Real-Life Tarzan
4 hours ago
Real-Life Tarzan who lived 41 years in the jungle didn’t know women existed

Real-life Tarzan Ho Van Lang, the man who lived inside the jungle...
3 days ago
This incredible video of a snake is crazy viral with 48 Million Views

Zookeeper Jay Brewer shared an incredible video of a snake on his...
static wall sit Dubai woman breaks record
7 days ago
Dubai woman breaks record for longest static wall sit

A Dubai based woman Dareen Barbar breaks the record for the longest...
Whale vomit
2 weeks ago
Whale Vomit sold for a jaw-dropping 1.5 million dollars

Yemeni fishermen found and sold a 280-pound (127 kilograms) chunk of whale...
New Dinosaur Species
2 weeks ago
New Dinosaur Species Discovered In Australia Towered The T.Rex

New dinosaur species classified as Australotitan cooperensis is believed to be as...
Guinness World Record Longest Eyelashes
2 weeks ago
Chinese Woman Breaks Her Own Guinness World Record For Longest Eyelashes

A Chinese woman, You Jianxia sets the Guinness World Record with her...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

54 seconds ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
2 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
4 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
34 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...