Chinese Woman Breaks Her Own Guinness World Record For Longest Eyelashes

A Chinese woman, You Jianxia sets the Guinness World Record with her 8-inch long eyelashes.

You Jianxia, who originally set the Guinness World Record in June 2016, when her longest lash was 4.88 inches long, said doctors are unsure of why her eyelashes grow to be so long.

“I first realized that my eyelashes were growing in 2015. They continue to grow slowly, becoming longer and longer,” Jianxia told.

“I did visit medical professionals to find out why my eyelashes are longer than others people’s eyelashes. The doctor couldn’t explain this, and he felt it was really amazing,” she added.

The Chinese woman further said, “I also tried to find scientific reasons such as genes or something else. However, none of my family has long eyelashes like me, so it can’t be explained.”

“I kept thinking about why I have such long eyelashes, then I remembered that I had spent over 480 days in the mountain, years ago.”

“So, I told myself that my eyelashes must be a gift given by the Buddha.”

However, she believes the record-breaking feature gives her strength.

“Thanks to my naturally long eyelashes, I don’t need to wear eyeshadow or eyeliner. My natural long eyelashes act as the long eyeliner,” Jianxia said.

Moreover, the record-setter said, “In my daily life, my eyelashes don’t bring any concerns or difficulties. Just lots of joys. Only joys, no trouble.”

You Jianxia wants to be a champion for “different beauties”, such as those with the longest hair, longest legs or the longest nails.

“I would like to say to other people who have unique beauties – let us rejoice together and encourage happiness.”