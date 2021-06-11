Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Chinese Woman Breaks Her Own Guinness World Record For Longest Eyelashes

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 01:48 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Guinness World Record Longest Eyelashes

A Chinese woman, You Jianxia sets the Guinness World Record with her 8-inch long eyelashes.

You Jianxia, who originally set the Guinness World Record in June 2016, when her longest lash was 4.88 inches long, said doctors are unsure of why her eyelashes grow to be so long.

“I first realized that my eyelashes were growing in 2015. They continue to grow slowly, becoming longer and longer,” Jianxia told.

“I did visit medical professionals to find out why my eyelashes are longer than others people’s eyelashes. The doctor couldn’t explain this, and he felt it was really amazing,” she added.

The Chinese woman further said, “I also tried to find scientific reasons such as genes or something else. However, none of my family has long eyelashes like me, so it can’t be explained.”

“I kept thinking about why I have such long eyelashes, then I remembered that I had spent over 480 days in the mountain, years ago.”

“So, I told myself that my eyelashes must be a gift given by the Buddha.”

However, she believes the record-breaking feature gives her strength.

“Thanks to my naturally long eyelashes, I don’t need to wear eyeshadow or eyeliner. My natural long eyelashes act as the long eyeliner,” Jianxia said.

Moreover, the record-setter said, “In my daily life, my eyelashes don’t bring any concerns or difficulties. Just lots of joys. Only joys, no trouble.”

You Jianxia wants to be a champion for “different beauties”, such as those with the longest hair, longest legs or the longest nails.

“I would like to say to other people who have unique beauties – let us rejoice together and encourage happiness.”

You Jianxia Guinness world records

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

The life-saving rat
21 hours ago
The life-saving rat known as Magawa has saved many lives in Cambodia

Awarded a medal for his bravery, the life-saving rat has been detecting...
Barbie Dolls have come to life, meet real-life Ukrainian Barbie Doll
23 hours ago
Barbie Dolls have come to life! Meet real-life Ukrainian Barbie Doll

We now live in a world where Barbie dolls are not just...
South Africa Woman Gives Birth To 10 babies
2 days ago
South African Woman gives birth to 10 babies At Once, Breaking World Record

A South African woman Gosiame Thamara Sithole has set a world record...
Ajman Police sets new World Record for forming a longest online human chain
3 weeks ago
Ajman Police sets new World Record for forming a longest online human chain

The Ajman Police hit headlines on Wednesday after setting a new Guinness...
Taiwan
2 months ago
I do, I do, I do: Couple gets married 4 times in a month

A couple in Taiwan sparked a heated online debate after they married...
Man orders apple online gets iPhone instead
2 months ago
Man orders apple online, gets iPhone instead

A man named Nick James from the United Kingdom (UK) had placed...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

psl 2021 Shoaib Malik Zalmi
1 hour ago
PSL 2021: “Zalmis are focused on playing their best game,” says Shoaib Malik

On Thursday night, Lahore Qalandars managed to beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10...
Budget 2021-22: How Much Relief Will Govt Provide To People?
1 hour ago
Budget 2021-22: How Much Relief Will Govt Provide To People?

The budget for the financial year 2021-2022 will be presented in the...
The amazing mosquito hack reduces dengue fever by 77%
1 hour ago
An ‘amazing’ mosquito hack reduces dengue fever by 77%

Scientists claim that a "groundbreaking" study that manipulates the mosquitos that spread...
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021
2 hours ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.89 INR. Today...