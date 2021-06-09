A South African woman Gosiame Thamara Sithole has set a world record of delivering ten babies, seven boys and three girls at the same time.

The 37-year-old South African woman has beaten the Malian woman’s Guinness World Record, who had given birth to nonuplets in the month of May.

According to media reports, Gosiame Thamara Sithole initially thought she was going to have eight babies. But when she gave birth, Ms Sithole and her family were surprised to see 10 babies emerge – two more than previous scans had shown.

“It’s seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional,” her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, told media after welcoming his decuplets.

Mrs Sithole said that her pregnancy was natural and she did not undergo any fertility treatments. She already has six-year-old twins.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to 10 babies (she & her doctors thought she was expecting 6… then 8…). The 37-year-old is now the mother of 12 (the decuplets join their 6-year old twin siblings) She is now in the Guinness World Book of Records.

Last month, the mother of twelve told the media, “I am shocked by my pregnancy,” when she still thought she was about to have octuplets. “I was convinced that if it was more, it would be twins or triplets, not more than that. When the doctor told me, I took time to believe it,” she said.

“How would they fit in the womb? Would they survive? What if they came out conjoined at the head, in the stomachs or hands?” she said.

Sithole further added, “I asked myself all these questions until the doctor assured me that my womb was starting to expand inside. God made a miracle and my children stayed in the womb without any complications.”

On the other hand, the representative for Guinness World Records said, “Guinness World Records is aware of the news that Gosiame Thamara Sithole has given birth to decuplets, and we send our congratulations and best wishes to the family.”