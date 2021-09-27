12-inch ears of an Oregon dog sets a Guinness World Record

Shaista Zafar

27th Sep, 2021. 04:14 pm
12-inch ears of an Oregon dog set a Guinness World Record

When each of the ears on an Oregon woman’s black and brown coonhound was measured at 12.38 inches long, she set a Guinness World Record.

Lou, Paige Olsen’s 3-year-old Oregon canine, has the world’s longest ears, according to Guinness (living).

According to Olsen, she’d always known Lou’s ears were “extravagantly long,” but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 epidemic that she decided to measure them.

Olsen, a veterinary technician, told Guinness, “All black and tan coonhounds have beautiful long ears, some are just longer than others.”

Lou’s unusually large ears, according to Olsen, have not caused any medical issues for the dog.

According to her, “Of course everyone wants to touch the ears, they’re very easy to fall in love with with just one sighting.”

Lou is also a dog show competitor, as per Olsen, with championships from the American Kennel Club and Rally Obedience.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

9 mins ago
Missing gravestone of US man was being used to make fudge

Weller's gravestone was cleaned and placed 172 years after his death, adjacent...
27 mins ago
Human lady looks after an abandoned Donkey

A human lady is hand-raising a baby donkey that was rejected by...
32 mins ago
Raven took offense to drones flying into its territory

A raven in Canberra's Harrison neighborhood took offense to drones flying into...
43 mins ago
Man encounters a fresh Beehive in his jeep after shopping

In a strange event, a guy in Sydney was left speechless when...
1 hour ago
Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday with an animated doodle

The animated Google Doodle for today displays a cake with the number...
2 hours ago
Ocean Photography Awards 2021: Incredible Photographs

The Ocean Photography Awards 2021 winners have been revealed, with Aimee Jan...