12-inch ears of an Oregon dog sets a Guinness World Record

When each of the ears on an Oregon woman’s black and brown coonhound was measured at 12.38 inches long, she set a Guinness World Record.

Lou, Paige Olsen’s 3-year-old Oregon canine, has the world’s longest ears, according to Guinness (living).

According to Olsen, she’d always known Lou’s ears were “extravagantly long,” but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 epidemic that she decided to measure them.

Olsen, a veterinary technician, told Guinness, “All black and tan coonhounds have beautiful long ears, some are just longer than others.”

Lou’s unusually large ears, according to Olsen, have not caused any medical issues for the dog.

According to her, “Of course everyone wants to touch the ears, they’re very easy to fall in love with with just one sighting.”

Lou is also a dog show competitor, as per Olsen, with championships from the American Kennel Club and Rally Obedience.