500,000 bricks used to build the world’s largest Lego Formula 1 car

Shaista Zafar

28th Sep, 2021. 05:37 pm
500,000 bricks were used to build the world’s largest Lego Formula 1 car

The organizers of the forthcoming Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix advertised the race by constructing the world’s largest Lego Formula 1 vehicle out of 500,000 Lego bricks.

At Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation hired a team of experienced Lego builders to create the green Formula 1 vehicle.

The completed creation, which was made up of 500,000 Lego bricks, beat Ferrari’s previous record of 350,000 Lego bricks for the Guinness World Record.

In December, the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix will be held in Jeddah.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

3 mins ago
Idaho: Guy catches 35 grapes in his mouth while juggling

https://youtu.be/Da9_oShwSxg A juggling expert from Idaho combined two of his talents by...
5 mins ago
Face recognition technology will be used by pest controllers to catch rats

Face recognition technology will be used by pest controllers to track down...
48 mins ago
African ‘Nutritious Burger Patty’ is made from 500,000 Flies

A burger patty made from thousands of flies is a unique treat...
57 mins ago
South Korean woman falls pregnant in the mouth after eating squid

You've most likely learned a lot about reproduction in school. Females are...
1 hour ago
New York: World's longest charcuterie board breaks Guinness World Record

When a group of New York foodies put together a 315-foot-long charcuterie...
2 hours ago
Pilot spots Tortoise wandering on the runway of Tokyo Airport

When a tortoise was observed roaming on the runway at a Tokyo-area...