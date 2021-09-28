500,000 bricks were used to build the world’s largest Lego Formula 1 car

500,000 bricks used to build the world’s largest Lego Formula 1 car
The organizers of the forthcoming Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix advertised the race by constructing the world’s largest Lego Formula 1 vehicle out of 500,000 Lego bricks.
At Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation hired a team of experienced Lego builders to create the green Formula 1 vehicle.
The completed creation, which was made up of 500,000 Lego bricks, beat Ferrari’s previous record of 350,000 Lego bricks for the Guinness World Record.
In December, the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix will be held in Jeddah.
