A woman wearing a sari was banned from entering a restaurant

24th Sep, 2021. 08:53 pm

An Indian woman has alleged that she was not allowed to enter a Delhi restaurant for wearing a sari.

According to Indian media reports, the incident took place recently at a restaurant called Ecola Delhi in Delhi where the woman was prevented from entering the restaurant by the restaurant staff just because she was wearing a sari.

A video of an Indian restaurant is going viral on Twitter in which a woman can be seen and heard mingling with the staff of the restaurant.

 

In the video, it can be heard that the woman is asking the staff of the restaurant to show me where it is written that wearing a sari is not allowed to enter the restaurant.

At the woman’s request, a woman in the restaurant staff said, “Madam, we only allow modern clothes and sarees do not come in smart clothes.”

