A woman wearing a sari was banned from entering a restaurant
An Indian woman has alleged that she was not allowed to enter a Delhi restaurant for wearing a sari.
According to Indian media reports, the incident took place recently at a restaurant called Ecola Delhi in Delhi where the woman was prevented from entering the restaurant by the restaurant staff just because she was wearing a sari.
A video of an Indian restaurant is going viral on Twitter in which a woman can be seen and heard mingling with the staff of the restaurant.
Saree is not allowed in Aquila restaurant as Indian Saree is now not an smart outfit.What is the concrete definition of Smart outfit plz tell me @AmitShah @HardeepSPuri @CPDelhi @NCWIndia
Please define smart outfit so I will stop wearing saree @PMishra_Journo #lovesaree pic.twitter.com/c9nsXNJOAO
— anita choudhary (@anitachoudhary) September 20, 2021
In the video, it can be heard that the woman is asking the staff of the restaurant to show me where it is written that wearing a sari is not allowed to enter the restaurant.
At the woman’s request, a woman in the restaurant staff said, “Madam, we only allow modern clothes and sarees do not come in smart clothes.”
Read More
Arjun Rampal gives a shout-out to Brazil's incredible street art
Arjun Rampal, the Bollywood actor, has given a shout-out to Brazilian street...
Hair loss is caused by high-fat diets revealed in japan
According to a new study done on mice in Japan, eating a...
Owner leaves $5 million to his pet then it became world's wealthiest dog
https://youtu.be/mwhWW-ZX9gk After her 84-year-old owner selected her as a beneficiary in his...
Appeal has been launched to capture a 'suspicious' peacock
The RSPCA has launched an appeal in Birmingham to find the owner...
Video of a parrot fly away while grabbing a person's mobile phone
https://youtu.be/J9Ad7Drend4 Netizens are scratching their heads after seeing a video of a...