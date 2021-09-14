An 18-year-old girl died after brushing with rat poison

An 18-year-old girl died after accidentally brushing her teeth with rat poison instead of toothpaste.

Afsana Khan, an 18-year-old girl from Dharavi, Mumbai, India, mistakenly used rat poison instead of toothpaste to clean her teeth, which resulted in her death.

The bizarre incident took place around 10 a.m. on September 3, when Afsana woke up as usual to brush her teeth but was asleep at the time. He picked up a tube of cream and brushed his teeth with it.

However, after noticing the difference in taste, Afsana spat the paste and washed her face, after which she felt fine but after a while, she felt dizzy.

Afsana continued to take some medicines for fear of being scolded by her family because she felt unwell with severe abdominal pain but her health did not improve.

Afsana finally confessed her mistake to her family and they took her to hospital for treatment on September 12, where her condition worsened and she died.

The medical report said that Afsana died due to poisoning.