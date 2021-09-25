Arjun Rampal gives a shout-out to Brazil’s incredible street art

Arjun Rampal, the Bollywood actor, has given a shout-out to Brazilian street art. He just uploaded a collection of street art pictures on his Instagram feed.

The colorful artworks portray a variety of attractive faces painted on the streets’ walls. What I like about these paintings is how they mix and blend in with the surrounding trees and bushes.

The trees and shrubs are designed to resemble the hair on these painted faces’ heads. according to Arjun Rampal, “Brazilian street art. Love it. Will give most hairstylists a run for their money.”

Fabio Gomes Trindade, a Brazilian artist, created the original artworks. A child and a mother are seen admiring the painting of a girl with purple hair and the neighboring purple flower bush in this shot from his Instagram feed.

Arjun Rampal’s article, meanwhile, has gotten over 55k likes. Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim send him a fire emoji and raised hands emoji on his Instagram post.

As one user put it, “Wow. So beautiful.”

Another person remarked, “Creativity at its peak. Love from Kerala.”

This individual expressed his feelings in Spanish, using the word “bonito,” which means “lovely.”

Many people were confounded by the artist’s viewpoint.

One of the responses stated, “Crazy point of view.”

Another person said, “Love this so much, it’s truly whimsical.”

Someone also made the comparison between these street artworks and graffiti art in cities such as Los Angeles read the remark, “Now that’s some street art. Tell me that looks dop.! Much cooler than graffiti in LA.”

The message was also well-received by Brazilian users, “Yes in a normal street one can see something creative on the wall. Love from Brazil,” it was written.

In recent years, India has seen a surge in street art. The epidemic gave this popular art form a whole new meaning. Street art became a method of popular communication about the epidemic and its impact on our society from Lucknow to Jaipur.

In Bengaluru, too, artist Baadal Nanjundaswam painted paintings to raise awareness about the disease. The artworks included anything from viral representations to paintings of movie heroes.

Street art is here to stay, and it’s no surprise that it’s becoming increasingly popular.