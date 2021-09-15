Baby sitting comfortably in a boiling water, video viral

In India, an amazing video of a small child sitting comfortably in a frying pan of boiling water is going viral on social media.

The video shows a 7- to a 9-year-old boy sitting comfortably in a large frying pan with his hands folded in boiling water, surrounded by a large crowd.

The video of this child is going viral on social media and so far more than 2.5 million people have watched this video.

This is 2021 India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iSE0xDeGgP — Sandeep Bisht (@iSandeepBisht) September 7, 2021

However, many users called it a fake and said the trick was too old and had been used by magicians many years ago.

“These people are fooling innocent people,” wrote one user.

Why are they cooking him alive? 😮 — Mira N (@MiraNaik) September 7, 2021

Another user wrote, “People, this is just a trick. Bubbles in the water are coming from a pipe hidden in the air. You see the smoke coming out of the fire.”