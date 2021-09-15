Climate change is now beginning to affect humans as well as animals

According to a foreign news agency, many potentially warm-blooded animals have begun to transform to cope with rising global temperatures.

In view of this change, from Australian parrots to European rabbits and American birds, the beaks of some animals have become larger and the ears or tails of others have become larger to regulate their body temperature.

According to the study, 30 animals showed the most physical changes, with Australian parrots being the most prominent. The beaks of these parrots have increased by 4 to 10 per cent since 1871.

Regarding these changes, scientists say they can’t say anything at the moment about the biological consequences of this evolutionary change. Animals are changing shape, but it’s not just because of climate change.

According to scientists, it is not possible to say whether this change in appearance is helping the animals to survive or not, so this change should not be considered as a positive but an alarm that climate change will affect the animals in such a short period of time.