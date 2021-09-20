Customer shocked! After noticing the rotten finger in hamburger

An inexpensive food client got a shock after noticing the rotten finger in her hamburger.

Estefany Benitez was feasting at the Hot Burger store in Bolivia the last the end of the week when she bit on the cut-off digit as she took the principal chomp of her as of newly bought burger.

She shared on her Facebook: “At the moment of eating, I chewed on a FINGER.”

The post was joined by pictures of the finger and Benitez similarly posted recordings of her holding back to address an organization agent – who argued for pardoning.

Benitez says, in a different video: “Here we are at the magnificent Hot Burger where a finger ended up in my burger. I’ll post a photo of the finger right away.”

She asserts that a store delegate presented to close the café when she was there however at that point “carried on serving customers as nothing had happened.”