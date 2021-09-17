Daughter meets her mother after 14 years of her kidnapping

Daughter meets her mother after 14 years of kidnapping

At the US-Mexico border, a lost girl from Florida meets her mother after 14 years of her abduction.

Jacqueline Hernandez, age 19, messaged her mother from Facebook Angelica Vences-Salgado prior this month and tells her that at this time she is living in Mexico, however they first met last week at the border.

The mother and the daughter meet up after a report on social media communication amongst them, they officially met on Monday in Texas.

Until this month it was a cold case entitled by the Clermont Police Department (CPD), On September 2, 2021, Ms. Vences-Salgado tells the CPD that she was contacted by a woman who claimed to be her lost daughter, and then in Texas on September 10, 2021, she publicized that the woman asked her to meet at the entrance to the US in Laredo.

Florida and Texas police forces and investigators from the Department of Homeland Security placed a strategy to “intercept” the meeting and notify Ms. Hernandez’s identity, as following the statements.

Authorities checked reports given by the various organizations included and presumed that the lady from Mexico was, for sure, the missing girl of Ms. Vences-Salgado, Promptly after interference.

According to a BBC report, on December 22, 2007, six-year-old Ms. Hernandez was purportedly kidnapped from her home in Clermont, Florida, by her dad Pablo Hernandez.

A user said, “Staggering and a particularly enthusiastic story. So glad for a cheerful consummation yet can’t envision the misery that load for years. Supplications for the missing,” The official statement on Facebook has clients communicating their adoration and worry to the mother and the girl.

As stated by someone, “Congratulations CPD. You are awesome the way you take credit after this girl found her mother and made their reunion possible. But you do get to close the case, so there’s that.”

On the other comment, “Thank you for going the extra mile to make sure nothing goes wrong and they are both safe,” read one of the comments.