Did you know? How about the worst Chernobyl disaster

The Chernobyl disaster would have been a lot worse if three engineers hadn’t volunteered to swim through radioactive Water to open valves and drain the liquid to prevent a steam explosion

It’s been 32 years since the Chernobyl disaster, a nuclear reactor meltdown caused by a mix of design flaws and human error.

The event immediately killed dozens and scarred the lives of tens of thousands of people over the ensuing decades.

Chernobyl is still considered the worst nuclear accident in history — but it could have been much, much worse, if not for a so-called “suicide squad” of three brave volunteers.

In the early hours of April 26, 1986, a test gone awry caused two explosions that took out Chernobyl’s Unit 4, killing two workers instantly and 29 more in the next four months. Though the long-term death count is still growing, all estimates are disputed among scientists, government officials, and international bodies.

Together, the explosions released 400 times as much radioactive fallout as the bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.