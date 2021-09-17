Did you know ?spectacles from the Mughal era are worth Rs 59 crore

Smart glasses are in place, but a pair of 17th-century antique glasses made of emeralds and diamonds is expected to fetch millions of dollars next month. They ruled over India.

These glasses were specifically designed to help prevent the evil eye and open the mind. The glasses will go on sale in October, but before that, they will be available in New York.

It will be on public display in Hong Kong and London. Edward Gibbs, chairman of Sutbi’s the Middle East and India, said the glasses were an “extraordinary example” of Mughal jewellery craftsmanship.

The lenses of a spectacle are made of 200-carat diamonds. This lens is called Halo of Light. The lenses for the other lenses are made of 300-carat emeralds and have been named Ward of Evil.