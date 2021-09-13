Do you know why Taj Mahal’s Dome was covered with scaffolding?

During world war 2, the Taj Mahals Dome was covered with scaffolding by the British government to make it difficult for German and Japanese bombers to identify it.

Since heritage monuments are the most prized possessions of a country, they naturally become most vulnerable to destruction during wars. And hence, safeguarding them becomes one of the primary concerns of a government when the country’s plunged into war. Have you ever imagined how The Taj Mahal, India’s most prized monument and the 7th wonder of the world, was protected during the wars India fought? Well, this is how!

In 1942, during the 2nd World War, the British thought that the Taj Mahal was vulnerable to bombing by the German Luftwaffe bombers (and also the Japanese) and placed bamboo scaffolding over the Taj Mahal. While the images here only show the dome of the Taj Mahal covered with a thick layering of bamboo scaffolds, it is widely believed that the whole Taj Mahal was layered. The same thing was done when India was fighting a war against Pakistan in 1965 and 1971.