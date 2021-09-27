Downing a 1.5-liter bottle of Coca-Cola, a Chinese man passes away

The 22-year-old Chinese man had symptoms such as a swollen stomach and severe discomfort six hours after consuming that huge amount of cola and was taken to a Beijing hospital.

A 22-year-old guy died as a result of a strange beverage-related mishap.

According to the media, he drank a 1.5-liter bottle of Coca-Cola to stay hydrated during the hot weather and died as a result of a deadly gas buildup.

Doctors noticed the guy had an increased heart rate, fast breathing, and low blood pressure despite the fact that he had no underlying health concerns. A CT scan revealed abnormal levels in both his intestinal walls and the portal vein, which feeds blood to the liver.

According to the media, “This, in turn, had reportedly caused him to suffer a hepatic ischemia, otherwise known as ‘shock liver,’ which is caused by a lack of oxygen to the organ.”

Staff attempted to resolve the issue by releasing gas from the digestive system and providing medicine, but they were ineffective, and the man died 18 hours later.

The official cause of death, according to Professor Nathan Davies, a biochemist at University College London, remains unclear. Even yet, it’s very unlikely that it was caused by a Coca-Cola overdose.

He wonders that the guy may have died of a bacterial infection rather than a heart attack.

According to the media, “These bacteria could’ve formed a pocket of gas in the intestinal wall, which then leaked into other parts of the body, such as the portal vein.”

To identify the specific cause of death, more studies will be conducted.