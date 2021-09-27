Explorers discover a snake pit at the bottom of a 367-foot well

Over the ages, legends have spread about wicked beings known as jinns or genies residing in the well, which some belief to be the entrance to hell.

A group of Omani cavers has reportedly made the first journey to the bottom of Yemen’s famous Well of Barhout, a natural marvel despised by many people who believe it is a genie prison.

The forbidding ‘Well of Hell’, whose dark, round aperture creates a 30-metre (100 foot) wide hole in the desert floor of Yemen’s eastern province of Al-Mahra, plunges approximately 112 metres (367 feet) below the surface and, according to some accounts, gives off strange odours.

Inside, the Oman Cave Exploration Team (OCET) found snakes, dead animals and cave pearls — but no signs of the supernatural.

Mohammed al-Kindi, a geology professor at the German University of Technology in Oman, told the media, “There were snakes, but they won’t bother you unless you bother them.”

Last Monday, Kindi was one of eight experienced cavers who rappelled down, while two others stayed on the surface.

Cave formations and grey and lime-green cave pearls, created by dripping water, were seen in footage given to media.

According to kindi, “Passion drove us to do this, and we felt that this is something that will reveal a new wonder and part of Yemeni history,” who also operates a mining and petroleum consulting business.

“We collected samples of water, rocks, soil and some dead animals but have yet to have them analysed,” he added, adding that a report will be released shortly.

He added, “There were dead birds, which does create some bad odours, but there was no overwhelming bad smell.”

Yemeni officials told the media in June that they had never reached the bottom of the hole, which they estimated to be “millions and millions” of years old.

Salah Babhair, director-general of Mahra’s geological survey and mineral resources department, claimed at the time, “We have gone to visit the area and entered the well, reaching more than 50-60 metres down.”

He added, “We noticed strange things inside. We also smelled something strange… It’s a mysterious situation.”

For fear of bad luck, many locals are apprehensive about visiting the huge hole or even talking about it.

Yemenis have already experienced their fair share of bad luck.

Since 2014, the nation has been overwhelmed by a horrific civil conflict that has created what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, with two-thirds of the 30-million-strong population reliant on aid.