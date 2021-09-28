Guy from Idaho catches 35 grapes in his mouth while juggling

Idaho: Guy catches 35 grapes in his mouth while juggling

A juggling expert from Idaho combined two of his talents by catching 35 grapes in his mouth while juggling three balls for one minute.

David Rush, who has set more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, teamed up with Jonathan “Hollywood” Hannon to set a new record for the most grapes caught in the mouth in one minute while juggling.

For the one-minute time restriction, Rush juggled three balls while Hannon tossed grapes into his mouth.

Rush admitted that learning to keep his hands in the juggling posture while moving his face to grab the grapes required some work.

The guys wanted to break the previous record of 27, but another team beat them with 32 before Rush and Hannon’s effort could be allowed. In the end, they broke the record by catching 35 grapes.