Hindu and Muslim women donate kidneys to save each other’s husbands

Two women from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India, forgot their religious differences and saved each other’s lives.

Nine months ago, Sushma Oneal, a Hindu from Dehradun, and Sultana Ali, a Muslim woman, were strangers to each other and living in their own homes.

The two women had the same problem and that was that they both needed a kidney donor for their husbands. Sushma’s husband Vikas Uniyal and Sultana’s husband Ashraf Ali has been suffering from kidney problems since 2019.

The two families had applied for donors separately but could not find any. However, women could not donate kidneys to their husbands due to different blood groups.

A life-changing moment for Vikas Uniyal and Ashraf Ali

Fortunately, Vikas and Ashraf were being treated by the same Dr Shahbaz Ahmed. “In January of this year, I looked at the file of these two patients in detail, after which I came up with a recipe,” he told Arab News. I called her house and told her that Sultana has blood group A which has matched with Sushma’s husband Vikas. Similarly, Sushma’s blood group AB has matched with Sultana’s husband Ashraf Ali.

Dr Shahbaz suggested that the two women donate kidneys to each other’s husbands, which would save their lives. At the same time, the doctor assured that the two families would put aside their inter-religious differences for this process.

Dr Shahbaz said that both the families had no objection to my suggestion. After doing some tests, I introduced the two to each other in January.

The kidney transplant process was slightly delayed due to the code, but a successful operation was performed on September 4 this year.

Talking to Arab News, Sushma said, “We have been very worried for the last three years because, despite our best efforts, we have not been able to arrange a donor for Vikas. I am happy that my husband’s life was saved, mine and Sultana’s.”

Families are in touch with each other and we also visit each other’s homes.