Human lady looks after an abandoned Donkey

27th Sep, 2021. 03:47 pm
Human lady looks after a donkey that has been abandoned by his parents

A human lady is hand-raising a baby donkey that was rejected by its mother.

Kye, who is 12 days old, is given milk from bottles and wears a diaper while at home in Lincolnshire.

With the aid of his neighbor Grazina Pervenis, Kye’s owner John Nuttall began bottle-feeding the animal in despair after it was rejected by both its mother and a substitute.

“She rang me one night to ask me how the foal was doing. I said ‘He’s not very well, he’s poorly’. She took the foal away that night about midnight, stayed up literally the night, and kept bottle-feeding him,” Nuttall told media.

She added, “She put a nappy on him so he didn’t mess in the house and kept him on his feet through the night.”

Pervenis acknowledges that having a donkey around the house has been “a little insane.”

She said: “He feels at home, he has been very well behaved. He is cheeky, he likes to play but no damage.”

