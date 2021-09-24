Incredible pictures of the clouds telling the earth to ‘hush’
Nature is full of exciting, shocking and amazing things and the discovery of new phenomenons never seems to stop. Every day something new and remarkable appears and in this digital age, a lot of people can see it on their mobile devices. In other words, nature will always fulfil the appetite of curiosity and would further increase it with some unexplainable findings.
One such finding was uploaded on Twitter by a fantasy author situated in Cape Town, South Africa. In the picture, it can be seen that the clouds have formed such a shape that it looks like the face of a person telling the Earth to hush.
Take a look:
Twitteratis replied with explanations of their own.
“This reminds me of the time Donald Trump tried to speak to me through a cloud“, said one user.
“Nawl this just a witch putting another curse on the planet,” said another.
Do you agree with the uploader’s description or do you have a description of your own??
Read More
Artist recreates classic artworks using dollar bills as her canvas
When it comes to breaching the limitations of the mind and creating...
Regular walks can help dogs avoid dementia
According to a new study, dogs who get minimal physical activity are...
Legion of fans flock to see the foul-mouthed parrot
After urging its owner to "f*** off" with a northern accent, a...
China: Video of 15 skyscrapers being demolished has gone viral
In China, a video of 15 skyscrapers being demolished at the same...
An old and dilapidated phone booth in the park was stolen
Colorado: A faulty phone booth has been stolen from a park in...