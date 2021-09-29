India to replace ambulance sirens with traditional flute music

New Delhi: Plans are to replace the distinctive sound of ambulance sirens in India with traditional flute and tabla music, starting in the capital New Delhi.

This was recently confirmed by New Delhi’s Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in a statement.

He said that the loud sound of an ambulance siren has a bad effect on people and they become confused.

In contrast, the sound of traditional melodies on musical instruments such as flute, tabla and harmonium gives the listener a pleasant feeling.

According to Nitin Gadkari, his ministry is reviewing various tunes that will soon replace the ambulance siren.

It should be noted that the specific sound of ambulance sirens around the world is aimed at alerting pedestrians and motorists in the event of an emergency so that they can leave the road and allow the ambulance to pass.

In such a situation, the music raised by the ambulance to the sound of drums, flute and harmonium etc. may become a source of entertainment for the common citizens but they may not consider it as a sign of an emergency.

It would be premature to say anything about the possible effects of this change, but this aspect is important because the ambulance is not a normal vehicle but it is the minimum time to reach the patients and injured in emergencies and to provide them timely medical treatment.