Lady shocked to see a crocodile in the back garden

Lady encounters a crocodile in the back garden

Sarah Jayne Ellis saw the crocodile, which has been named the Castleford Croc, wandering in a back garden in West Yorkshire town.

Ellis had the option to take some photographs of the animal on her phone and the pictures seem to show a long reptile with its tail lying in the grass.

She clarified that the animal didn’t move when she was taking a look at it however it had gone when she returned after a couple of hours.

“I thought ‘that’s a crocodile,’ Ellis told YorkshireLive.

She added, “I was shutting the blinds in the bedroom when I saw it on the grass. I looked a couple of hours later and it was gone.”

Ellis showed the pictures to her sister Kate Ellis Holmes who was really amazed to see this.

As she stated, “I was just genuinely in disbelief when she was telling the story. When I saw the picture I was in disbelief.’

“I thought it was bizarre and a really interesting story.”

Earlier, when a snake was discovered in the house, the typical reaction is panic, horror, and finally violence. But here’s what the lady did.

The Internet has many drawbacks, but it may also teach us a thing or two about empathy, which makes us want to be better people. We came across a rare video of a human attempting to help a reptile, and it warmed our hearts.

Instead of screaming at the sight of a snake, an NGO’s official Facebook page uploaded a video of a woman attempting to save it. When a snake is discovered in the house, the typical reaction is panic, horror, and finally violence. However, this was not the case with this individual.