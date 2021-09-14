Next to the graveyard, a ‘nun’ was spotted dancing with a skeleton

Nun dancing with a skeleton was seen near the graveyard

A nun cavorting with a skeleton beside a graveyard is one of those things you never expect to see. But that’s exactly what happened on Saturday near the old Hull General Cemetery.

A nun-dressed woman was seen dancing with a mannequin human skeleton before toying with another that appeared to be a dog.

‘Literally, she was stood at the cemetery on Spring Bank West opposite the turn-off for Hymers School. She was dancing with a skeleton” stated the one baffled witness.

‘It was clearly attracting a lot of attention with people stopping to watch nearby and people in their cars looking!’

The weird incident happened earlier at 12 pm, which was filmed by someone who designed the report from the scene.

This remains unidentified that maybe it was for some act or art project. The Hull General Cemetery has been inactive for about 50 years. After its closure in 1972, it became one of Hull’s most historic landmarks.

Many people come to see the famous tombs, which include a tribute to the victims of the 1849 cholera pandemic.