Pakistani men rescues pregnant cat as she dangles from balcony

The UAE government recently announced a large reward for rescuing a pregnant cat that fell from a building in Dubai.

A few days ago, a video went viral on social media in which 4 people rescued a pregnant cat that fell from the balcony of a building in Dubai.

A group of people spread the bedsheet and saved the cat from falling from a tall building.

After the video went viral, social media users hailed the cat’s rescue efforts, calling him a hero.

Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city.

Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them. pic.twitter.com/SvSBmM7Oxe — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 24, 2021

Later, the viral video clip caught the attention of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shared the video on his verified account and asked for help in identifying the cat rescuers.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote in his tweet that he was happy and proud to see this example of compassion in his city. Anyone who knows these nameless heroes, please help us to thank them.

According to Indian media reports, the four men have now been identified, one of whom is a Pakistani named Atif Mahmood, the other is from Morocco who is wearing a security guard uniform in the video, the other two are Naseer Shehab and Muhammad Rashid is from the Indian state of Kerala.

The four have been given 50,000 dirhams (over 2,274,000 Pakistani rupees) by the UAE government in exchange for their sympathy.