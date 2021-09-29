Romans had enough invasion of wild boars in the city

Over the years, Gauls, Visigoths, and criminals have attacked Rome, but the Eternal City is now facing a raiding force of a new kind: garbage-eating wild boars.

Entire families of wild boars have become a common sight in Rome, as groups of ten to thirty young and elderly creatures emerge from the city’s enormous parks to trot along overfilled streets in search of food in Rome’s chronically overflowing garbage bins.

Irritated Romans have taken to posting wild boar footage on social media, capturing the predators walking through their businesses, strollers, and playgrounds.

The wild boar invasion has been used as a political weapon to target Mayor Virginia Raggi over the city’s serious rubbish collection challenges as Rome prepares for a municipal election next weekend. Experts, however, believe the problem is more nuanced, and that it is linked, at least in part, to an exploding pig population.

Coldiretti, Italy’s major agriculture organization, believes that there are approximately 2 million wild boars in the country. According to estimates in the Lazio area around Rome, there are 5,000-6,000 of them in municipal parks, with a few hundred of them abandoning the trees and green for urban asphalt and garbage bins on a regular basis.

To fight their rising numbers, Lazio started a program in 2019 to catch the creatures in park cages for slaughter, and a new decree was adopted last month that allows selective shooting of wild boars in selected parks, which was previously prohibited.

To get the problem under control, Maurizio Giubbiotti, the director of Lazio’s parks, says the area has to raise the boar slaughter from 700 over two years to at least 1,000 yearly.

Wild boar hunting is a popular activity in rural Italy, and most Italians can provide a lengthy list of favorite wild boar recipes, such as pappardelle pasta with pig sauce and wild boar stew.

Animal rights organizations, on the other hand, have been strongly opposed to mass removing.

Some city dwellers disagree with these viewpoints.

Grazia, a 79-year-old grandmother waiting outside an elementary school to pick up her grandkids, stated, “I am afraid of walking on the sidewalk, because on one side there are the dumpsters for the rubbish and they (the boars) jump on me,” She didn’t say what her last name was.

A family of wild boars was searching among the rubbish just down the street.

Her fears are well-founded: Wild boars may weigh up to 100 kilograms (220 pounds), stand 80 centimeters (2.6 feet) tall, and grow to be 150 centimeters (5 feet) long, posing a serious threat to the elderly and small children.

Pino Consolati, who owns a café on a major street corner in Rome’s Monte Mario district, complained, “We have been invaded here,” He claims that families of wild boars regularly pass through his outside dining area in search of food.

When his sister left her shoe business at 8 p.m. one night this week, he claimed, she discovered 30 boars outside.

He bounce his shoulders and remarked, “It is not a pleasant situation.”