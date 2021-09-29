Semi-transparent Brazilian worm with clear internal system
Austin, Texas: The world of insects is full of wonders, including a worm that is so transparent that its digestive and other systems are visible from the outside.
This is the Brazilian skipper butterfly moth that amazes everyone for the first time and recognizes nature’s ingenuity. The scorpion butterfly is larger than ordinary butterflies, but the real unique thing is its caterpillar (Cindy). Its outer skin is semi-transparent, through which the internal organs and systems can be seen
For example, a deep black line runs from its head to the bottom, which can be called the heart of an insect. Other components are also very obvious.
These butterflies are common in Florida, Texas, the West Indies, Central America, Argentina and South America. Its caterpillar eats the leaves of a cannabis tree. Initially, it is greenish-brown but after eating more leaves its colour becomes darker. It goes out at night for belly worship.
In this video, the internal system of the insect is beautifully photographed in which the internal veins are constantly moving.
Read More
Octopus has become obsessed with "James Bond"
An octopus develops a fascination with James Bond. The animal, Gamora, earned...
A chameleon has taken up residence on a British man's door
When a British guy came home after taking out the garbage, he...
Woman spends $500 on life-saving surgery for pet goldfish
It cost 300 British pounds to save the life of a beautiful...
Guinness World Record: Dog rounds the bases in 21.06 seconds
https://youtu.be/77Gbe3-9wSU When a Jack Russell terrier raced the bases in 21.06 seconds...
Romans had enough invasion of wild boars in the city
Over the years, Gauls, Visigoths, and criminals have attacked Rome, but the...