Shocking! Rs 900 Crore Deposited in Bank Accounts of 2 Boys In Bihar’s Katihar

Something strange has been happening in Bihar for the past couple of days! After a man in Khagaria received Rs 5.5 lakh due to a bank error, another similar story has surfaced which will leave you stunned.

In a bizarre incident, the bank accounts of two boys in Bihar’s Katihar received a hefty amount of money that took the whole village by surprise

The incident took place when the two students visited the State Bank of India’s Centralized Processing Center to get information on the uniform amount received by the state government.

Both students were stunned to see the extraordinary amount of money in their accounts.

According to the report, Rs 62 crore was transferred to Ashish Kumar’s account while Rs 905 crore was transferred to Gurucharan Vishwas’ account.

On the other hand, District Magistrate Katihar has also confirmed the significant amount in the accounts of both the students.

The district magistrate said that the senior officials of the bank have been informed about the transfer of a large amount of money. As soon as the matter came to our notice, the transfer of money was stopped by freezing the bank account.

The money transfer is being investigated to find out where the money was transferred to the account.