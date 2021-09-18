Shocking! Rs 900 Crore Deposited in Bank Accounts of 2 Boys In Bihar’s Katihar
Something strange has been happening in Bihar for the past couple of days! After a man in Khagaria received Rs 5.5 lakh due to a bank error, another similar story has surfaced which will leave you stunned.
In a bizarre incident, the bank accounts of two boys in Bihar’s Katihar received a hefty amount of money that took the whole village by surprise
The incident took place when the two students visited the State Bank of India’s Centralized Processing Center to get information on the uniform amount received by the state government.
Both students were stunned to see the extraordinary amount of money in their accounts.
According to the report, Rs 62 crore was transferred to Ashish Kumar’s account while Rs 905 crore was transferred to Gurucharan Vishwas’ account.
On the other hand, District Magistrate Katihar has also confirmed the significant amount in the accounts of both the students.
The district magistrate said that the senior officials of the bank have been informed about the transfer of a large amount of money. As soon as the matter came to our notice, the transfer of money was stopped by freezing the bank account.
The money transfer is being investigated to find out where the money was transferred to the account.
Read More
Sculptures made entirely from plastic bottles on the beaches Rio De Janerioof
Sculptures made entirely from plastic bottles on one of the beaches of...
Did you know? How about the worst Chernobyl disaster
The Chernobyl disaster would have been a lot worse if three engineers...
Alaskan Wood Frog becomes a frog-shaped block of ice
During the cold winters, the Alaskan Wood Frog becomes a frog-shaped block...
Due to an error, the £1 coin sells for £200 on eBay
An uncommon £1 coin has sold on eBay for £200 as it...
Did you know? Students received a salary package of Rs 4.2 million during Corona
During the global epidemic in Corona, where the economies of countries around...