snorkeler finds lost wedding ring following a squid

A squid led a lady swimming in the Cayman Islands to a wedding ring, which she consequently reunited with its owner.

When James Ross lost his wedding band while scuba diving with his wife, Kirsty McMillan, near Eden Rock, he stated he had only been wearing it for approximately six months.

Ross told the Cayman Compass, “I lost it at some point during the dive, and although we searched for it high and low afterward, we had no luck in finding it.”

Three weeks went by with no trace of the ring until Raquel Tobian, a newcomer to the Cayman Islands from Ohio, came upon it while diving at Eden Rock.

Tobian claimed she was in the sea pursuing a squid when she spotted something shimmering in the sand nearby.

Tobian’s discovery was quickly linked to Ross’ missing ring after the snorkeler shared images of the wedding band to Facebook groups dedicated to the Cayman Islands.

According to Tobian, “I had people reaching out very quickly, within the first hour.”

She added, “Shockingly, it took less than two hours for the Internet to find the rightful owners.”

The next morning, Tobian met up with Ross and McMillan and confirmed that the ring she had discovered was the one that had fallen from the man’s finger.

As per Tobian, “The wife was joking about the punishments she had come up with for her husband to make amends for the loss, so finding the ring spared him some stress.”

She further added, “They were so grateful they offered compensation, but it was not necessary; the positive feelings from getting to return such an important item [were] plenty.”

“Listen to your wife and remove it before diving,” Ross said of the event, which taught him an important lesson regarding his wedding band.