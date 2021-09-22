Stonehenge repairs keep the site protected for next generations

Stonehenge has confused people for ages. How did the stone designs get to England? Who made them, and why?

Because of modern technology, these stones are just about as high as 30 feet, and also date back around 4,500 years,

The responses to those inquiries stay obscure, yet the incredible stones required a bit of a facelift to reserve this United Nations World Heritage Site for future archeologists to sort it out.

Also, as indicated by senior memorable property keeper Heather Sibire, It took present-day innovation to find which spaces of the antiquated landmark required fixing.

She notes “A few years ago, we did do a laser scan of every single stone,” also, “So we’ve got a very good record now of all the cracks and the holes, a lot of which are natural and geological.”

According to the United Nations, “Stonehenge is one of the most impressive prehistoric megalithic monuments in the world” because of its size, the “complexity” of its plan, and the accuracy it took to make this marvel of the world.

These fixes will prevent existing breaks from getting greater and supplant past conservation.