Stranded lost cat reunited with their owners after 10 years

Lost cat reunites with its owners after 10 years

Forbes had gotten lost in Aberdeen in 2011, leaving his owners Neil and Lucy Henderson “distressed”.

The Scottish SPCA was brought in after a similar moggy was seen in the city and a central processor helped him get back to his proprietors. The feline was discovered only two miles from where he was lost.

The couple now living in Edinburgh are excited that the cat has gotten back into their lives.

“My wife phoned when I was on the motorway and she told me I had to pull over. I was completely unprepared for what I was about to be told and hearing that Forbes had been found left me completely astounded,” Reviewing the second the creature was discovered, Neil revealed it to the media.

“We traveled to Aberdeen the next day and when he was brought out, I recognized him immediately. Forbes did give me a big cuddle so I’m hopeful that he remembered us.”

He added, “We never thought we would see him again. It’s like a closed chapter has just opened up. It’s a dream come true.”